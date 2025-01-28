The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received some encouragement from another Super Bowl-winning head coach, Bill Belichick. The Chiefs head coach is trying to accomplish one of the few things that Belichick didn’t with the Patriots. Winning three Super Bowls in a row.

While Reid reached his 300th career win against the Houston Texans in the divisional round, he added one more, against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won the AFC championship game and they can try and 3-peat. Both Belichick and Reid had a discussion on the Let's Go Podcast about possibly winning three consecutive Super Bowls.

“I think when you're in the middle of it you don’t think about all that until the media asks you,” Reid said. “The Media will bring it up but other than that you’re just in the grind. You’re trying to find the next first down, stopping the next game.

“Making sure you can make a kick, all those things. So you’re so busy doing that, maybe you look back on it when you’re retired or so and go wow that was something special. Right now you’re into the guys, into the team, and trying to make the right calls.”

Immediately after, Belichick offered some words of encouragement to the Chiefs head coach.

“That’s why you’re winning Andy,” Belichick said. “Don’t look back, don’t look ahead, just stay in the moment and keep winning. You’re doing a great job, just stay in the moment.

Bill Belichick is preparing Andy Reid for the Super Bowl

While Reid has been to his fair share of Super Bowls, he has the chance to make history. The Patriots back to back Super Bowls came in 2003-2004. The year after? Coincidentally, it was Reid's Philadelphia Eagles squad. Even with Belichick's six Super Bowl wins, he's never won three straight.

Funny enough, the Chiefs opponent, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni entered Belichick and Reid territory. He is the eighth head coach in history to have 16 wins in the regular season and playoffs. Also, it marks his second Super Bowl appearance with Philadelphia.

While Sirianni will look to get redemption for 2023's loss, Reid will be focused on winning the whole thing. Kansas City is already sitself themselves as a dynasty. Three-peating in the Super Bowl is virtually unheard of. Accomplishing that feat will cement Reid's legendary coaching status.