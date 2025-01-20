With the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Nick Sirianni has led his team to 16 total wins on the season when combining the regular season and playoffs. It is his second time doing so, previously doing it in 2022, and he joins eight other coaches who have done it multiple times in NFL history, according to John Gonoude, senior manager of Eagles football communications.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has done this five times in his career, while Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has done it three times. Both Belichick and Reid are the only two coaches who have done it more than twice. Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Don Shula and Bill Walsh are the other coaches who have accomplished that feat multiple times. It is certainly good company for Sirianni to be in.

It is a great example of the success that the Eagles have found with Nick Sirianni at the helm. In his first season, the Eagles exceeded expectations and made the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record overall in the regular season. The next season, Philadelphia took off and went 14-3 overall. They went on to make the Super Bowl, but lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Chiefs. Last season in 2023, the Eagles went 11-6 overall, after a great start to the season. They tailed off in the second half and lost in a blowout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Now, the Eagles have rebounded. They brought in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio as coordinators, and those hires have worked wonders. The signing of Saquon Barkley has been perfect for them as well.

After the win over the Rams, the Eagles will look to advance to the Super Bowl