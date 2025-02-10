One of the most notable moments from Super Bowl 59 was Taylor Swift being booed by the crowd, and President Donald Trump took note of it.

He did not let the moment go unnoticed on his Truth Social account. Trump took a shot at the “Cruel Summer” singer following the game.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” President Trump said. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Of course, Trump is taking aim at Swift following his past comments about her. He thanked Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, for her endorsement ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Previously, Trump said that he “was not a Taylor Swift fan” after he endorsed Kamala Harris. Instead, he prefers Mahomes over her.

What were Donald Trump and Taylor Swift doing at Super Bowl 59?

Trump and Swift were at Super Bowl 59 to watch the game. It is unknown who Trump was rooting for, but Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, Swift was not able to bring the Chiefs good luck this year in the Super Bowl. They were thoroughly dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Swift was also booed heavily by the Eagles fans in attendance.

Going into halftime, the Chiefs were down 24-0. They did not score until the score was 34-0. Patrick Mahomes was suffocated by the Eagles defense, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as well.

Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for the Eagles. He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He added 72 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Saquon Barkley was largely held in check by the Chiefs. He rushed for 57 yards on 25 carries. Barkley also had six catches for 40 yards.

Super Bowl 59 was a drastic change from the Chiefs and Eagles' last encounter in the big game. Two years ago, the Chiefs started their quest for a three-peat in dramatic fashion, defeating the Eagles 38-35.