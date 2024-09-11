After Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election, Donald Trump has voiced his support for Brittany Mahomes. This is the latest development in the Mahomes-Trump saga.

While calling into Fox News, Trump was asked about Swift endorsing Harris. Trump theorized that Swift's stock may take a hit in the marketplace as a result of the endorsement.

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you wanted to know the truth,” Trump said. “She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn't possibly endorse [Joe] Biden, you look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him.

“She's a very liberal person — she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But I like Brittany. I think Brittany's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she's a big MAGA fan, that's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift,” he continued.

The Donald Trump-Brittany Mahomes drama

Recently, Brittany Mahomes has been in the news for seemingly endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election. This came after Mahomes liked a political post on Instagram that seemingly endorsed Trump..

As a result, Trump complimented Mahomes and her husband, Patrick. He called her “beautiful” and thanked her for defending both.

Did Taylor Swift endorse Kamala Harris?

On the night of the latest Presidential debate, September 9, 2024, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to reveal her endorsement of Kamala Harris. In her endorsement, she acknowledged the AI version of her that falsely endorsed Trump.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she said. “I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-headed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She concluded by encouraging her fans to do their research ahead of the election. The 2024 Presidential election will occur on November 5, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift is currently enjoying a two-month break from the Eras Tour. She wrapped the European leg of the tour on August 20 and does not have another show until October 18.

The Eras Tour has been Swift's most strenuous tour to date. When it is all said and done, she will have performed nearly 150 shows. The final 18 shows will take place in North America from October 18 to December 8.

She attended the Kansas City Chiefs' first game against the Baltimore Ravens to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Online speculation began after Swift and Mahomes were seen sitting in separate suites.

However, Swift and Kelce were seen on a double date with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the US Open the following weekend. Swift and Mahomes were seen embracing, putting any speculation of bad blood (pun intended) between the two to bed.