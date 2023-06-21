Super Mario fans are in for a big treat this year. Not only are they getting a remake for Super Mario RPG, but a brand new Super Mario Bros. Game as well. Introducing Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the next side-scrolling platformer entry in the series. The game was announced today in the Nintendo Direct, which aired earlier today.

Below is the trailer in case you missed it:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date – October 20th, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will release on Friday, October 20th exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Players can already pre-order the game. The game will cost $59.99 (USD) plus tax.

The game looks similar in gameplay to the original Super Mario Bros., as well as New Super Mario Bros. games for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U.

Gameplay

Super Mario Bros. Wonder encapsulates everything we love about Mario side-scrolling platformers. Players start off on boards that usually move in a straightforward direction, each with their own set of levels, shops, and secrets. Our heroes must travel throughout the map, collecting coins, power ups, and a new form of currency that looks similar to purple coins in Super Mario Galaxy.

About 45 seconds into the trailer Mario touches a blue flame, which spawns a bunch of Warp Pipes and a strange looking fire-flower. After touching it, things go haywire as you're seemingly sent to another world where things are changed up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then the trailer proceeds to show us all kinds of new features, like collectible Wonder Seeds, and new power-ups, including a Spiky-Ball Mario (not the official name) which rolls through enemies.

The Wonder Seeds seem similar to Star Coins from New Super Mario Bros. DS, but there's no confirmation on what they do just yet. Collecting the Wonder Seed seems to turn things back to normal. The game will also show you how many you've collected in each level.

Like previous Mario games, you can play alone, or up to four friends as you explore the various worlds. Interestingly enough, it seems the first player isn't contained to jus playing as the titular Italian plumber. You can now choose to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and now even Daisy. Friends who join along can also pick any character, giving you multiple combinations to choose from.

Of course, no Super Mario game is complete without Yoshi, the friendly dinosaur who's been there for him since the Super Mario World on SNES. You can ride on his back, and it seems there will be levels where you can play as Yoshi.

At the end of the trailer, we see an all-new power up, which turns Mario into an elephant. We're still not quite sure how this power up works, but we're excited to find out.

Story

The trailer didn't reveal anything about the story, but we know Bowser is involved somehow. That being said, Bowser himself was nowhere to be seen in the trailer, but we do see his ship about a minute and thirty seconds into the trailer. We also see what appears to be Bowser Jr. near the end of the trailer, though something doesn't seem quite right about him.

Also worth noting is that since Peach is traveling with the Mario Bros., we wonder who we're saving this time. It could be the Mushroom Kingdom as a whole, or perhaps someone else entirely. It will be interesting to see, as most Mario games usually see him searching castles for his beloved Princess.

For more information on upcoming Nintendo titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming