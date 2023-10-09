With Super Mario Bros. Wonder set to be released in eleven days, it's fair to say that the hype surrounding this game may be at an all-time high in comparison to its predecessors. From the new elephant power-up to the switch from the Mushroom Kingdom to the Flower Kingdom, Mario's new 2D adventure has the potential to become one of the greatest games in franchise history. With that said, let's take a look at a few games that Super Mario Bros. Wonder may pass on the leaderboard for the best game in Mario's incredible story.

5 Mario Games Super Mario Bros. Wonder Will Surpass

5. New Super Mario Bros.



Initially launching on the DS followed by the Wii, New Super Mario Bros. is one of the more recent 2D installments in the franchise, dating back to 2006. It's a very typical and classic Mario story which was fun to play, however it didn't provide much new content for players within a storyline that we had become so used to. The penguin power-up was fun, but just by simply watching the trailer for Wonder, it seems the elephant power-up has already blown the penguin out of the water. The mainstream storyline and lack of new content for players in the New Super Mario Bros. games should make it fairly easy for Wonder to 1-up them in the all-time ranks.

4. Super Mario Sunshine



While Sunshine has its fans, it could perhaps be seen as a game ahead of its time. Released over 20 years ago in 2002, Sunshine's gameplay mechanics and camera controls were a bit iffy. While the game did introduce Bowser Jr. into the Mario universe, the koopaling's story isn't enough to save this game as an all-time great. Expect Wonder to be a much better game than Sunshine without a doubt.

3. Super Mario 64



This game revolutionized the way gamers would play as Mario for the better. This 3D story for the Nintendo 64 introduced players to the world of 3D gaming and is regarded as an absolute milestone in video game history. The story is fun, the characters are unique in their abilities, and there is so much content to be played. It's an absolute fan favorite, which could be hard for Wonder to top, but that debate is one we can start having in just under two weeks.

2. Super Mario Odyssey



This Nintendo Switch title quickly became an all-time great. It takes Mario on a globe-trotting adventure with a unique capture mechanic that allows him to possess objects and creatures. It's an incredibly creative game with spectacular level design and a new mechanic that helped it become a powerhouse in the Mario world.

1. Super Mario Galaxy

Arguably the greatest Mario game of all time, Galaxy literally took players to an out-of-this-world gameplay experience. The breathtaking visuals, one-of-a-kind soundtrack, and gravity-based gameplay were some things never before seen in franchise history. The introduction of Rosalina and the Lumas is another highlight that many players did not expect.

All this speculation leads to one major question: Just how good will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be? What surprises are we in for that may put this game on the Mario Mount Rushmore? We'll get to find out on October 20th when Wonder releases for the Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.