Super Mega Baseball 4 is right around the corner, but it seems developer Metalhead Software has even more to show on its latest baseball game. Introducing the Creators Classic League, a league of 48 players based on real-life baseball content creators.

Alongside the Legends League, this will mean Super Mega Baseball 4 will have two new leagues with over 280 new players (240 legends, 48 content creators). Here are more details on the Creators Classic League

Super Mega Baseball 4 Creators Classic League

The Creators Classic League adds 48 new players to the game based on real-life baseball content creators. That includes people like Jimmy O’Brien of Jomboy Media, Jack Doyle, and Koogs 46

The league comes with the player’s likeness, abilities, and traits. There uniforms were also made with the in-game creation suite. There’ll be 8 Creators Classic Teams to play with on launch. Here are some details on a few of the players mentioned in the official Ballpark notes:

Jimmy O’Brien of Jomboy Media has a First Pitch Slayer attribute, which guarantees to send the ball from his first swing flying.

Fuzzy, Can O’ Corns Captain, has a Tough Out Trait, which will make it harder to strike him out.

Shelfy’s Durable Trait will allow him to play longer than the average hitter.

Some teams names and their captains have already been announced:

Jack Doyle will be captain of We Got Ice

Joez McFly will be captain of Pinstripe Strong

Koogs 46 will be captain of Prime Time

Other team names include the Mashing Monsters, Jomboy Media, Girls & Co., and Goat Herd.

How to Create the Creators Classic League

To play as your favorite influencers, go into the main menu screen’s customization page, and select create custom league. You can then decide how many conferences, divisions, and teams you’d like to have duke it out.

Or you can also simply select Creators Classic League and modify. If you want a league with just a mix of Creators Classics and Super Mega League players, you can do so. Same goes for if you’d like to have a league with players from all three leagues, including the Legends League. The options are endless in terms of customization.

Release Date

Super Mega Baseball 4 launches on June 2nd, 2023. Players who pre-order the Ballpark Edition can get access to the game three days earlier, starting on May 30th, 2023. For more information on the release date and editions, check out our article here.

Important: 3-day early access is not available for Nintendo Switch players.

For information on the upcoming baseball game, stay tuned on ClutchPoints Gaming.