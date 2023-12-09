Superman's latest big screen outing will reportedly feature another villainous business tycoon as part of its growing roster of DC characters.

James Gunn and Peter Safran don't appear to be wasting time in establishing their new cinematic DC Universe between television and film, with the latter set to kick off with Superman: Legacy. The man of steel's latest big screen outing is already set to feature plenty of DC characters, and it appears more are on the way with the addition of another villainous DC comics business tycoon.

It seems Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is going to have some competition in Superman: Legacy as Maxwell Lord is reportedly set to appear in the new film, according to Deadline. The business tycoon will reportedly be portrayed by James Gunn's brother and actor, Sean Gunn, though it isn't clear how substantial the role is going to be.

Maxwell Lord made his big screen debut in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, where he was portrayed by Pedro Pascal.

Lord was originally introduced to DC Comics in 1987 as a shrewd but powerful business man who began as an ally to the Justice League before becoming a regular adversary for the team and, specifically, Wonder Woman. One of his most heinous actions came during 2005's Infinite Crisis arc, where the business mogul shot and killed the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord.

The inclusion of Sean Gunn may not come as a surprise to some fans familiar with his career as he has regularly appeared in his brother's films in various supporting roles, the biggest being in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as the former-Ravager and Yondu's second-in-command, Kraglin. He has also worked behind the scenes on James Gunn's films doing performance capture on sets for various CGI characters, such as the MCU's Rocket Raccoon and Weasel in 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Lord will join a roster of DC characters set to appear in Superman: Legacy that will include members of The Authority ahead of their feature film debut, Guy Gardner of the Green Lanterns, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific.