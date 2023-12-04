James Gunn revealed that his upcoming DCU film, Superman: Legacy, has a script that is '99.9%' done with tweaks still being made.

James Gunn has given a positive update on his upcoming DCU film, Superman: Legacy.

“99.9%”

In a recent exchange on Threads, Gunn denied certain DCU casting rumors about his upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie. He revealed that there's “no script” yet for the film, thus there has been no casting.

Another user asked Gunn for a completion percentage update on his Superman: Legacy script.

“99.9%,” Gunn revealed. “I'm always changing small things but it's been essentially done since well before the [WGA] strike.”

With filming set to begin soon, the DCU film is finally coming to fruition. Superman: Legacy will mark the official beginning of Gunn and Peter Safran's regime at DC Studios.

Prior to his work at DC, Gunn was known for his work in the MCU. He directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which grossed nearly $2.5 billion for the MCU. He got his start writing for films including Scooby-Doo and Dawn of the Dead. Some of his other directing credits include Super and The Suicide Squad.

The DCEU began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. 16 films were made including Zack Snyder's Justice League, but the franchise was one of diminishing returns. The upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the final holdover from the previous regime. Gunn and Safran get a clean slate after it is released.

Superman: Legacy is yet another live-action iteration of the iconic DC hero. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively, earlier this year. James Gunn will write and direct the film.