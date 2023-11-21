Superman: Legacy casts' Skyler Gisando as Jimmy Olsen in new DC James Gunn movie that premieres in July of 2025.

Actor Skyler Gisondo will be Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

The Righteous Gemstones actor will portray Jimmy Olsen, The Hollywood Reporter reveals. Olsen is a photographer who works with Clark Kent and Lois Lane at The Daily Planet.

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in Superman: Legacy

The character was introduced on the Superman radio show in 1940. According to Collider, he's not aware of Kent's capabilities but is his closest friend as a human.

The movie is coming together as the roles are filled. It's already noted that David Corenswet will be Clark Kent/Superman. Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan will be Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will be Lex Luther.

Speaking of Lex, it was also just announced that Sara Sampaio will play assistant and sometime mistress to Luther, Eve Teschmacher.

Collider stated that she comes from the comic books as well, and first appeared in 1978's Superman film, where Valerie Perrine portrayed her.

As for Skyler Gisondo, he's known for playing Gideon Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones, Sam Knowlston in The Resort, and Eric Bernis in Santa Clarita Diet, according to Rotton Tomatoes.

Nothing has yet been revealed about the new James Gunn Superman: Legacy plot. In fact, the script more than likely isn't done yet, Collider noted.

Gunn confirmed that the new film will not be an origin story, so the Man of Steel should soar for this one.

With the movie coming together, more and more details will be released soon. We'll be sure to report on any plot, casting, and production developments since, like Superman, we're excited to see this one take off.

Superman: Legacy is set for a July 11, 2025 release.