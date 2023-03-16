It’s official: James Gunn is set to direct the highly-anticipated film Superman Legacy for DC Studios. The studio confirmed the news on Wednesday, several months after Gunn and co-head Peter Safran controversially decided to recast the superhero previously portrayed by Henry Cavill.

“Superman Legacy” will serve as the flagship film for Gunn and Safran’s DC Extended Universe and is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Gunn, who also wrote the screenplay, has described the movie as “Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.”

In a touching post on social media, James Gunn revealed that he was initially hesitant to take on directing duties for the project. However, he was ultimately convinced by his brother Matt, who pointed out that the release date coincides with their late father’s birthday.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Gunn had previously turned down the opportunity to direct a Superman film but found a way less than a year ago that felt “unique and fun and emotional” while still giving the character the dignity he deserves. The filmmaker admitted that just because he writes a script doesn’t mean he necessarily feels it enough to direct it, but he loves this one and is excited to begin the journey.

Fans are eagerly anticipating what Gunn will bring to the Superman franchise, especially given his success with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. It remains to be seen who will be cast as the new Superman, but Gunn’s involvement alone has generated a lot of buzz and excitement for “Superman Legacy.”