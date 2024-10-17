The talented actor who recently landed the coveted role of Superman in the upcoming DC Studios film, David Corenswet, is making headlines once again. This time, he is trading Krypton for the football field as he joins the cast of the Skydance Sports movie titled “Mr. Irrelevant,” per Deadline. Based on the intriguing story of John Tuggle, who earned the infamous title of the last pick in the NFL Draft in 1983, this film promises to explore the ups and downs of an athlete’s journey in a unique way. Directed by Jonathan Levine, known for his compelling storytelling, the movie’s screenplay will come from Emmy Award-nominated writer Nick Santora.

“Mr. Irrelevant” pays homage to a long-standing tradition in the NFL Draft, which began in 1976 when the first player to receive this dubious title, USC receiver Paul Salata, was drafted. This quirky honor has since evolved into Irrelevant Week, celebrating the final pick and their journey into the league. Notably, Brock Purdy’s remarkable success with the San Francisco 49ers has brought renewed attention to the title, as he led the team to the Super Bowl after the 2023 season. While Tuggle’s story differs significantly from Purdy’s, it still embodies the themes of perseverance and triumph that resonate with sports fans and moviegoers alike.

Corenswet’s Rising Star Power

This project adds to a remarkable year for Corenswet, who has quickly ascended in Hollywood. After an intense audition process, he secured the iconic role of Clark Kent, aka Superman, in director James Gunn’s much-anticipated film. Production for Superman recently wrapped, featuring a stellar cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Following his successful audition, Corenswet sought out various scripts before ultimately deciding on “Mr. Irrelevant,” encouraged by his meeting with director Levine.

Corenswet’s impressive portfolio includes notable films such as the A24 horror movie Pearl and Universal’s Twisters. His diverse roles showcase his versatility and acting range, positioning him as a rising star in the industry. Represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman, Corenswet’s career trajectory reflects his dedication and talent.

As anticipation builds for both “Mr. Irrelevant” and Superman, fans eagerly await Corenswet’s performance in this unique blend of sports and storytelling. With a compelling narrative centered on the experiences of athletes at the NFL Draft’s conclusion, “Mr. Irrelevant” promises to resonate with audiences while highlighting the extraordinary journeys of those often overlooked. This film will further solidify Corenswet’s status as a dynamic actor capable of tackling diverse roles across genres.