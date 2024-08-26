The cast of Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters, including Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Brandon Perea, loved David Corenswet being cast as the DCU's Superman.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Perea, the Twisters cast was hyped for Corenswet. The video was taken during the production of Twisters, as the key cast members were all seen jumping for joy before Perea dropped the phone.

“David, congrats!!!” Perea screamed as the Twisters cast celebrated. “That's our Superman, baby! I'm gonna try to fly!”

This is a sweet moment shared by the Twisters cast. It is great to see their camaraderie and support for each other.

David Corenswet as Superman

In July 2025, David Corenswet will kick off the DCU with Superman. This is the first movie released under the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DCU.

The movie was written and directed by Gunn, who is best known for his work in the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult, and Nathan Fillon will also star in the movie.

Superman is the first solo movie about DC's iconic superhero since 2013's Man of Steel. Henry Cavill kicked off the DCEU as the superhero movie from Zack Snyder. While he reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Black Adam, and The Flash, he never got a proper sequel.

Surely, Gunn and Safran are hoping Corenswet's iteration of the character anchors the DCU. He kicks off the first phase of the DCU, properly titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

What is the Glen Powell-led Twisters about?

Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 movie Twisters. The first movie starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) developed the story while Mark L. Smith wrote the script.

It follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young storm chaser who gets out of the game after a traumatizing experience. Years later, she is recruited by her former teammate Javi (Anthony Ramos) and returns to the storm chasing.

Along the way, she meets Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a social media influencer who documents his storm-chasing adventures. A rivalry between the two sparks before they are forced to team due to the tornadoes. Brandon Perea also stars as Boone, a part of Tyler's crew.

Twisters has been a moderate success at the box office. It has made nearly $350 million worldwide so far in its theatrical run. It opened to $81.2 million during its domestic opening weekend. Since then, it has legged out to $248 million domestically (and another $98.7 million overseas).

It is the latest stepping stone in Powell's rise to leading man stardom. He is best known for his role in the Kosinski-directed Top Gun: Maverick as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin.

He has since starred in Hit Man — a movie he co-wrote with Richard Linklater — and Anyone but You. The latter is a rom-com also featuring Sydney Sweeney. Together, Powell and Sweeney led one of the biggest hits of the year. Anyone but You made over $220 million during its theatrical run, sparking a sequel to be green-lit.