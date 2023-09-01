The WGA strike is fighting for fair wages for writers. Supernatural creator Eric Kripke recently revealed the shocking small amount of residuals he made from the hit show.

Speaking to Deadline on the WGA strike picket lines, Kripke revealed that he gets “zero” residuals from Netflix.

“The residuals I get are from its [Supernatural's] airing on TNT, which you know, it gets a couple hundred thousands views,” he revealed.

When it comes to Netflix, which Supernatural consistently finds itself apart of its Top 10 streaming charts, Kripke doesn't get anything. “The Netflix streaming of Supernatural is consistently in the Top 10 for billions of minutes streamed. Part of that is because there's so many episodes, but still, if you just go by how many people are spending minutes watching that show, it blows away Squid Game and blows away things that are massive hits, and I've gotten a total of zero residuals for that,” Kripke said.

He conitnued, “No one should cry for me. I'm doing great. I'm not asking for any sympathy for that. I'm just pointing out the inequity. Then when you think of all the writers on my staff, who really could use that money, are in between jobs or something, that's significant. The fact that [streamers] can just live in this sort of new media disruptor black box and not pay what other networks are paying doesn't seem fair.”

Eric Kripke created Supernatural, which premiered in 2005. The series ran for 327 episodes across 15 season on The WB (later The CW) and didn't conclude until 2020.

The WGA strike has been going on since May 2 and has no end in sight. Hopefully, sooner or later, the studios and streamers can come to terms on a fair deal for writers.