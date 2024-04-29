Good news, Survivor fans. In season 50, it sounds like all returning players will battle it out on an island for a massive cash prize.
Though it's unclear who is returning, it will be great to see some returning favorites on the popular CBS show.
Host and showrunner Jeff Probst discussed the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He also participated in a Survivor Q&A event this past Saturday in Los Angeles, where he tried to get a commitment to the concept of players coming back.
Jeff Probst announces returning players for Survivor Season 50
“I just got an idea,” Probst said. “Survivor 50 is coming down the corner. The truth is, we really do focus on 47 and 48, that's what we're heading out to shoot next, and then we have to shoot 49. But we know 50 is coming, so I am curious, is there a feeling, should 50 be another season with new players and don't make it a big deal?”
The audience started yelling out no, and that's when the host asked, “Or should it be returning players?”
“In the spirit of, sometimes letting the game be in the hands of fans, I feel like — and there are a couple of people from CBS right now going ‘Oh my God, what is happening?' — I feel like we should just commit and make this moment where we decide that Survivor 50 will be returning players. I don't know what is going to happen after this, but I'm pretty sure we're committed.”
Season 50 is set to start shooting sometime around Memorial Day in 2025 and air in 2026, so there's still a little bit of time to get this all sorted out. Currently, the show is in its 46th season.
It's not a totally new concept to bring back players. There have been seasons and episodes with returning contestants before. This includes Survivor All-Stars (2004), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villians, Survivor: Redemption Island, Survivor: Island of the Idols, Survivor: Blood vs Water, and Survivor: Winners at War.
However, since Survivor 41, there have been no returning all-stars. Also, it was confirmed no returning players are headed into season 47 or 48. So, it's been a while since some fan favorites returned for more island adventures.
Beyond Probst announcing the news, there's no word yet on the themes of the 50th season. All we know is that considering the remarkable milestone, it's bound to be a big one.
The show is as popular as ever. In 2023, Variety reported that Survivor's streaming viewership had exploded 83% from the previous year. Season 45 included audiences from CBS, DVR, and VOD increased by 6%. CBS saw 5 million viewers tune in with the premiere of Survivor.
It'll be interesting to see what happens in Survivor Season 50. Who will return? What will happen? What's the theme?
The broadcast has been aired for over twenty years, so there is a massive pool of contestants. We'll have to hold tight until 2026 when it will all be revealed.