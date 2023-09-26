The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) released a statement concerning Saturday's incident with an Alabama State football player who punched a Florida A&M security guard. The player, who's since been identified as Jacob Freeman, assaulted the security guard after getting into a verbal altercation with a Florida A&M student in the stands. The security guard pushed him away to deny him access to the stands. Freeman then punched the security guard and was pulled back by other Hornet players.

The SWAC issued a statement via Sports Illustrated's HBCU Legends that reads:

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is aware of the incident that transpired at the conclusion of the Alabama State at Florida A&M football game involving an ASU student-athlete. The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior of any kind. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has a zero-tolerance policy regarding unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Conference Office will work with the two respective member institutions to review all relevant information to ensure that appropriate action is taken against any behavior that violates the league’s code of ethics and conduct.”

Freeman was arrested and charged with causing bodily harm. He was released from custody but was suspended indefinitely from the Alabama State football team. Following the incident, Alabama State issued a statement, saying:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”