Jackson State's Leilani Armenta has made history in her HBCU experience and now she's set to continue it as she goes after a pro career. In late April, Armenta entered the transfer portal but she announced on her Instagram that she's staying at Jackson State while also signing with Mississippi Panthers in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC).

Her statement read:

“Everything happens for a reason. While I never anticipated not playing at Jackson State, the decision was ultimately out of my hands. As I began navigating the transfer portal, I had the privilege of connecting with incredible coaches from both sports I love.

I was fortunate to receive several offers – including scholarship opportunities – and I am truly grateful to the coaches and programs who recognized and valued me not only as an athlete but as a person.

Throughout this process, I kept returning to one central question: Where do I want to earn my degree without compromising my academic goals? My education has always been my primary focus, and Jackson State has provided me with a top-tier academic experience that I am proud of.

While evaluating my future, both academically and athletically, I was presented with a unique and exciting opportunity: to play professionally in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) for the Mississippi Panthers.

This opportunity allows me to stay at Jackson State, complete my degree, and continue to play the sport I love at a professional level. As someone who has always been and will always be an advocate for women in sports – especially in football – I am honored to represent both my university and the WNFC.

This journey is about more than just me. It's about pushing the boundaries for women in sports, seizing opportunity, and staying true to both purpose and passion. With that being said, Everyone watches women's sports.

Let's go, Panthers!”

Article Continues Below

Armenta made her debut as a placekicker for Jackson State during their matchup against SWAC East rival Bethune-Cookman University in the 2023 season. She started the game, kicking the ball off in lieu of injuries to kicker Gerardo Baeza and punter Matt Noll. She returned to the field in Jackson State's win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to kick a PAT, becoming the first woman in Division I football to score a point. Armenta is the second woman football player in HBCU football as she was preceded by Shaw University's India Pulphus earlier in the 2023 season.

Jackson State wasn't the first time she played football. She played varsity football as a punter and kicker at Saint Bonaventure High School. Armenta had an impressive career, making 98 out of 105 PAT attempts and all 5 of her field goal attempts. She also achieved five county kicking records, along with 3,552 kickoff yards, 2 touchbacks, and 3 onside kick recoveries.

Later in the 2023 season, Armenta was spotlighted on ESPN's College Gameday for her historic feat and recounted kicking the PAT vs. UAPB.

“I was on the sideline at the time and Coach T. C. Taylor told me and I was like, oh my goodness. It was my first, you know, extra point at the collegiate level…When I took those steps I was nervous, but the minute I got back there I was like, I'm gonna be good, I got it. I looked at the ball, looked at my holder, and then from there I was like, okay, that's the same thing in practice.”

In November 2023, Armenta decided to take up playing football full-time at the Division 1 level, releasing a statement affirming her commitment. She was a two-sport athlete, also playing soccer.

“I would like to thank God, my parents and everyone who has supported me in my life. With that being said, I will be stepping away from soccer and pursuing collegiate football as a kicker. It has been my dream to play Division I football and playing for Coach TC Taylor has been a blessing. I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue playing for such an amazing program. I will continue pursuing my football career at Jackson State University and I would like to thank the Tiger family for supporting me and I can't wait to see what the future holds for the JSU football program. Go Tigers,” she said in the statement at the time.