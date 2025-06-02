As Bel-Air fans await more information of the fourth and final season of the show, Adrian Holmes embarked on a lifelong achievement. Holmes, who plays ‘Phillip Banks', Will Smith's serious-minded uncle and the nurturing patriarch of the Banks family, has officially been initiated as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. A picture of him showcasing his membership circulated the internet on Monday morning and was covered by several HBCU and Black Greek-Letter media outlets.

Interestingly, Phillip Banks is portrayed as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha in the show, which required Holmes to learn the fraternity’s stroll moves and cultural traditions to accurately represent it on screen. In the first three seasons, Banks was not affiliated with the organization, but the producers of Bel-Air received approval from Alpha Phi Alpha to incorporate his character into the fraternity.

“We reached out to the Alpha’s leadership with our request,” said Executive Producer Rasheed Newson in a 2022 quote obtained by the Houston Defender's ReShonda Tate. They requested to see the script and we did something you NEVER do in film, we let them read the script. They only had one show note – instead of having the Alphas play dominoes, leadership requested they play chess. We happily obliged.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Holmes spoke about stepping in a suit, especially as someone who wasn't a member at the time.

“It had its challenges for sure,” he told ScreenRant's Cassandra Freeman. “But yeah, it was fun. I really enjoyed that day. We had so many of the Alpha Phi Alphas onset, the original guys. They were so honored to be a part of the show. That doesn't happen too often. I've always admired fraternities, and I'd never been a part of one myself. This is like getting to live out a dream on screen for me. It was fun. The routine we got it down pretty quick. Well, a few days we rehearsed a couple of days before.”

Holmes now gets to live out his dream of being a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and his scenes as Uncle Phil representing the fraternity will certainly be even more fun for him in the upcoming season.