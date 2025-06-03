The Los Angeles Angels are scuffling at six games below .500, but it took all of one half inning in Boston on Monday night for them to make a statement.

Mike Trout, Zach Neto and Jo Adell all homered in the top half of the first for the Angels against the Red Sox, marking the first time in Fenway Park's 113-year history that the visiting team hit three home runs in the first inning, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Bob Nightengale of USA Today also noted that the trio hit those homers a combined 1,247 feet.

That historic feat was part of a six-run frame for the Angels off Boston pitcher Richard Fitts. Hunter Dobbins came on for Fitts in the second, restoring order for the Red Sox and keeping LA off the board for the next three frames.

Not only did the three homers give the Angels an early jolt, it was a welcome sign for fans hoping to see vintage Trout now that he's off the injured list. The Angels activated him on May 30 after he missed 27 games with a bone bruise. At the time, he was hitting just .179.

Since he came off the IL, however, it's been a different story. Trout went 1-5 in his return, then 3-4 in his second game. Throw in a pinch hit RBI single the next day and his 3-3 start to Monday, and he is 8-13 since the Angels activated him.

His significance to the franchise isn't lost on his teammates.

“Mike is the heart of this organization, not just the team or the clubhouse,” catcher Logan O’Hoppe said via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I’m happy to have our heart back. And obviously, I think he can help us.”

With Trout healthy again, the Angels are still within striking distance of a playoff spot, sitting five games out of the American League Wild Card hunt.