The Los Angeles Dodgers’ added yet another injury to their growing list when it was revealed that star shortstop Mookie Betts fractured a toe on his left foot. Betts missed the Dodgers’ three-game World Series rematch against the New York Yankees and he’s out of the lineup again on Monday. But manager Dave Roberts offered a glimmer of hope.

Roberts told reporters that Betts will be available for pinch-hitting duties in Monday night’s game against the New York Mets if he’s needed, per Dodgers Insider on X.

Mookie Betts cleared to pinch hit for the Dodgers

Betts’ status has been closely monitored by fans and analysts since news broke that he would miss Game 1 of the highly anticipated Yankees matchup. It was revealed that the former MVP had stubbed his toe after returning home from the Dodgers’ six-game road trip. He last played on May 28 in a 7-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

As it turned out, Los Angeles didn’t really need Betts against the Yankees. While reigning MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge made history, the Dodgers dominated, winning two out of three.

Article Continues Below

Game 2 was particularly embarrassing for the Yankees as LA won in an 18-2 rout. The contest was so one-sided that Ohtani actually fell asleep in the dugout.

Now the Dodgers will take on the Mets and the team is already planning for Betts’ return to the lineup. The eight-time All-Star has been able to take batting practice and hasn’t looked compromised by his injury. However, he is still considered day-to-day.

While the pinch-hitting update is a positive sign, Betts will be replaced in the field by Hyeseong Kim until he’s able to resume shortstop duties. But the Dodgers can breathe a sigh of relief as the 12th-year veteran has seemingly avoided the injured list and should be back soon.

After roughing up the Yankees, the Dodgers improved to 36-23 on the season. They now have a two game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the highly competitive NL West.