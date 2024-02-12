At Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, R&B superstar Usher took the stage with a host of pals, including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon. Keys appeared about midway through Usher's set, performing her hit song “If I Ain't Got You,” before she and Usher serenaded the crowd with a duet.

The performance caused a bit of controversy with how physically close Keys and Usher got to each other as they sang, causing some to wonder how that would be perceived by Swizz Beatz, a popular record producer.

Former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to post a meme of himself duplicating Swizz Beatz' possible reaction to the performance.

Meanwhile, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas also memed himself by imagining how Swizz Beatz might have reacted to Usher and Keys' performance.

RECOMMENDED
Usher, Manu Ginobili, Super Bowl
Usher's shirtless Super Bowl Halftime Show prompts 1 hilarious Manu Ginobili wish

Brian Buyawe ·

49ers' Jake Moody kicking a football. Have him saying the following: I got this.
Jake Moody saves 49ers after early blunders vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl

Joey Mistretta ·

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes with Andy Reid and Taylor Swift amid Super Bowl 58 vs 49ers
Taylor Swift and friends go crazy over Chiefs' first Super Bowl 58 TD vs. 49ers

Jay Postrado ·

This isn't the first time that Usher has been embroiled in controversy for how intimately he sang to someone else's significant other.

In any case, the game itself was also entertaining, in addition to Usher and Alicia Keys' halftime set. The San Francisco 49ers raced out to a 10-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs, before quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a late drive to slice the Chiefs' deficit to seven at the half. Mahomes has trailed by double digits in each of the four Super Bowls he has played in, winning two out of the first three of those games.