Swizz Beatz probably didn't love this.

At Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, R&B superstar Usher took the stage with a host of pals, including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon. Keys appeared about midway through Usher's set, performing her hit song “If I Ain't Got You,” before she and Usher serenaded the crowd with a duet.

The performance caused a bit of controversy with how physically close Keys and Usher got to each other as they sang, causing some to wonder how that would be perceived by Swizz Beatz, a popular record producer.

Former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to post a meme of himself duplicating Swizz Beatz' possible reaction to the performance.

Swizz Beats right now. pic.twitter.com/xoX5bleguC — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas also memed himself by imagining how Swizz Beatz might have reacted to Usher and Keys' performance.

Swizz Beatz after Usher Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/YzucZfAQsF — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) February 12, 2024

This isn't the first time that Usher has been embroiled in controversy for how intimately he sang to someone else's significant other.

Swizz Beatz watching Usher dance with Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/q74rw8jCgP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 12, 2024

In any case, the game itself was also entertaining, in addition to Usher and Alicia Keys' halftime set. The San Francisco 49ers raced out to a 10-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs, before quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a late drive to slice the Chiefs' deficit to seven at the half. Mahomes has trailed by double digits in each of the four Super Bowls he has played in, winning two out of the first three of those games.