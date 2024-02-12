Usher took off his shirt during his performance, and the internet had a field day.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got to this point courtesy of a surprisingly dominant road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, while the 49ers used an epic comeback victory in the NFC Championship Game vs the Detroit Lions to reach the game's ultimate stage.

Of course, part of the appeal of the Super Bowl is the halftime performance, which was headlined by R&B legend Usher this year, with help from Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and others. Usher produced several viral moments during his set, including taking off his shirt at one point later on in the performance.

The moment recalled memories of pop superstar Janet Jackson's infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during her performance with Justin Timberlake two decades ago in 2004.

Twenty years since Janet Jackson, Usher paying homage. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 12, 2024

During his performance, Usher performed several of his biggest hits from his illustrious career, deploying an array of his famous dance moves, combined with the use of roller skates at one point in the show, to entertain the crowd.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson has yet to be invited back to the biggest stage in the world following the 2004 debacle, although Timberlake, who some blamed for the unfortunate incident, has since performed at the halftime show, which was the cause of some controversy.

In any case, Usher set out to dominate the headlines on Sunday evening, and it seems like he certainly accomplished that.