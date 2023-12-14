Sydney Sweeney showed a clip of an insane spider bite from Anyone But You on The Tonight Show.

During a stop on The Tonight Show, Sydney Sweeney unveiled a behind-the-scenes clip from Anyone but You. Host Jimmy Fallon got to break the clip which shows an insane spider stunt from the production.

“Bitten by Spider, now Spiderwoman”

To tee it up, the Tonight Show teased a deleted scene from Anyone But You. Sweeney revealed that it was a real huntsman spider.

“So, they told me it was trained — I don't know how you train a freaking spider. There's no way,” Sweeney recalled. “So, we're filming, and then the thing just starts biting me.

“But we're in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming. But then my screaming got a little serious,” she added.

She revealed that the crew thought she was acting as everyone watched. Powell was the one who intervened. In her best Powell impression, Sweeney recalled that he said something like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. I think this is a little real.”

“Close your eyes or check this out,” Jimmy Fallon joked before the clip played.

The low-quality clip, which has a Columbia Pictures watermark, shows Sweeney freaking out after being bit. You can see her co-star Powell curse as he attempts to assist her.

“He's biting me! He's biting me! No, he's really biting me!” she exclaims.

Anyone but You is a new rom-com starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The two despise each other and only get together to make Bea's (Sweeney) ex jealous, at least initially. Anyone but You is directed by Will Gluck, who has directed Easy A, Friends with Benefits, and Peter Rabbit.