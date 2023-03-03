Sylvester Stallone is an American actor and filmmaker who has a net worth of $400 million. Stallone is one of the most famous people in the entertainment industry, and he dominated the action movie scene in the 1980s. He is widely known for portraying the characters of Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, and he is basically synonymous with those names up until today. Between the 1980s and the late 1990s, Sylvester Stallone became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood during that span as he continued to spawn a multitude of action moves in those years. In this article, however, we will be talking about Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2023.

Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $400 million

Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $400 million. This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the early life of Sylvester Stallone and how he came to be one of the most famous action stars in the history of the entertainment industry.

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, now known as Sylvester Enzio Stallone, is born on July 6, 1946, in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, to parents Francesco “Frank” Stallone Sr. and Jacqueline “Jackie” Stallone.

His father was a hairdresser and beautician while his mother was an astrologer, dancer, and promoter of women’s wrestling. He is of Italian, French, and Jewish descent. He also has a brother, Frank Stallone Jr., who is an actor and musician.

Growing up, he was bullied because of the paralysis that he has on the lower left side of his face which gave him his signature snarling look and slurred speech. He used acting and bodybuilding to cope up with the bullying that he is experiencing.

Sylvester Stallone attended Notre Dame Academy and Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, as well as the Charlotte Hall Military Academy. From September 1965 and June 1967, he went to the American College of Switzerland.

Upon returning to the United States, he attended the University of Miami from 1967 to 1969 where he majored in drama. He then requested that his acting and life experiences be accepted in exchange for his remaining college credits. His request was granted and he was given a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree by the president of the university.

In 1970, Sylvester Stallone had his first starring role in the softcore pornography film The Party at Kitty and Stud’s. He was paid $200 for two days of work. He said that he accepted the role out of desperation as he was evicted from his apartment and was homeless for several days.

“…it was either do that movie or rob someone, because I was at the end — the very end — of my rope.” Stallone said about him taking the role.

Stallone improved his writing skills by frequenting the library during the time that he was jumping in and out of various jobs and acting gigs.

He appeared in various movies and TV shows such as The Lords of the Flatbush, No Place to Hide — his first proper starring role — MASH, Pigeons, Death Race 2000, Farewell, My Lovely, and Capone.

In 1976, Sylvester Stallone hit worldwide fame with his starring role in the sports drama film Rocky. A struggling boxer, Rocky Balboa, who is set to take on the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Stallone himself wrote the script for the film and he said that he was inspired after watching the 1975 Muhammad Ali vs. Chuck Wepner fight.

After writing the script, he attempted to sell the movie to multiple studios with the intention of playing the lead role himself. After a few back-and-forth negotiations, an agreement was made. This would making, eventually, a monumental impact on Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2023.

The movie’s success resulted in 10 Oscars nominations at the 49th Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. The film went on to win Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Film Editing. On top of the awards, it grossed $225 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 1976.

In 1979, he starred, wrote, and directed the sequel to Rocky, Rocky II. The sequel became a major success as it gross more than $200 million.

A couple of years later, he starred alongside Michael Caine and Brazilian soccer star Pele in the sports drama film Escape to Victory where he played a prisoner of war involved in a Nazi propaganda soccer game.

In 1982, Sylvester Stallone starred as the Vietnam war veteran John Rambo in the action film First Blood. The movie was a critical and box office success, and Stallone was praised for giving Rambo a more human connection compared to his portrayal in the book of the same name.

He then reprised his role as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo in 1985 with the release of Rocky IV and First Blood Part II, respectively. Both films were both major critical and commercial successes.

In 1995, he played the title character of the science action film Judge Dredd. Despite disappointing domestic box office numbers, their overseas returns went well and the movie managed to gross $113 million versus its $100 million budget.

Stallone then signed a three-picture deal with Universal Pictures for $60 million, making him the second movie star to earn $20 million per film. Unfortunately, the deal expired without him shooting another project.

From 2000 to 2005, he suffered a decline in his career after a series of movies that underperformed at the box office.

In 2006, he made a comeback with the sixth installment of the Rocky series, titled Rocky Balboa. This time around, he decided to write, direct, and star in the movie after Rocky V’s disappointment. The film garnered praise and positive reviews as it grossed $155.7 worldwide against its $24 million budget.

On December 7, 2010, Sylvester Stallone was voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the non-participant category. In the same year, he wrote, directed, and starred in the ensemble action film The Expendables alongside action movie greats Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Mickey Rourke, and Randy Couture, as well as cameos by ‘T80s action icons Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The film grossed $274 million worldwide and it spawned two more movies. The Expendables 2 in 2012 and The Expendable 3 in 2014. In these two movies, they also added big names such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, and Harrison Ford. The Expendables 4 is coming in 2023.

In 2015, he reprised his role as Rocky Balboa in the spin-off sequel film Creed, which focused on Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis “Donnie” Creed played by Michael B. Jordan. The film garnered positive reviews and Stallone won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The film’s sequel, Creed II, was released in 2018 and it earned $35.3 million in its opening weekend. It also received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Stallone is not in Creed III, which is directed by Michael B. Jordan and is out in March 2023.

Sylvester Stallone has also said that he is working on a Rocky prequel TV series that will focus on a young Rocky Balboa. In addition to that, another Rocky film, another Creed film, and other spin-offs are reportedly in development.

While he’s not in Creed III, Stallone has worked on other notable projects of late, including Tulsa King (2022-23), Samaritan (2022), The Suicide Squad (2021), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). He was in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 and will reprise his role as Stakar Ogord in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Stallone established himself as one of Hollywood’s icons and has successfully evolved his craft since the ’70s. Sylvester Stallone will continue to be an iconic name for years to come, and it seems as if he has no intentions of slowing down even as he nears 80 years old.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Sylvester Stallone’s net worth in 2023?