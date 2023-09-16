Aside from new unit classes, new challenges, new artifacts, and new levels, Symphony of War’s DLC Legends also includes a New Game+ mode. Here in this Symphony of War guide, we’ll show you what you can expect when trying a new playthrough, what gets retained, and what’s new in your second rodeo.

What’s in Symphony of War New Game+?

The coolest part about Symphony of War’s Legends DLC’s New Game+ mode is that it’s unlike other games that will just have you rethread the same game but with your army already all buffed up with equipment and skills. Instead, the devs over at Dancing Dragon Games prioritized giving players a more diverse experience, so much so that they allow the player to tweak every aspect of their New Game+ run to their liking. A handy video by The Many Voices shows the different kinds of settings you can change in New Game +, and it’s definitely worth the price tag of the DLC.

Symphony of War New Game + Settings

Here are all of the settings you can change in the Symphony of War New Game+ mode:

Enemy Power – 4 levels in total, allows players to increase enemy stats while maintaining ally stats

– 4 levels in total, allows players to increase enemy stats while maintaining ally stats Battle Healing Adjustment – Allows you to lower the effectiveness of healing

– Allows you to lower the effectiveness of healing CP Growth – You can adjust CP Growth either to go faster or slower

– You can adjust CP Growth either to go faster or slower Revive Costs – Make revive cost more expensive

– Make revive cost more expensive Shop Prices – Set shop prices either as higher or lower

– Set shop prices either as higher or lower Resources – Set the abundance of resources you can collect

– Set the abundance of resources you can collect Bounties – Set the amount of bounty you can earn from surrendering enemies

– Set the amount of bounty you can earn from surrendering enemies Magic Fatigue Modifier – Set either higher or lower

– Set either higher or lower Enemy Cavalry Hit-and-run – Make the game harder by giving enemy cavalry the ability to run away after attacking

– Make the game harder by giving enemy cavalry the ability to run away after attacking Artifact Capacity Modifier – Makes artifacts take up more capacity

– Makes artifacts take up more capacity Squad Capacity Penalty – Makes each additional unit in the squad cost more

Apart from these, there are also features that you can either enable or disable before the game starts:

Enemy Advanced AI – Make the enemy AI smarter and more ruthless.

– Make the enemy AI smarter and more ruthless. Sandbox Arena – Makes it possible to enter the arena for free but offer no rewards.

– Makes it possible to enter the arena for free but offer no rewards. ZoC++ – Increase Zone of Control for both allied and enemy squads.

– Increase Zone of Control for both allied and enemy squads. Merchant Storeroom – Merchants will never run out of things to sell, but each succeeding sale will be more expensive than the previous one.

– Merchants will never run out of things to sell, but each succeeding sale will be more expensive than the previous one. Nature’s Wrath – Increases penalties associated with weather and terrain.

– Increases penalties associated with weather and terrain. Nerfilim – Nerfs your heroes when enabled.

– Nerfs your heroes when enabled. Veteran Enemies – Makes enemies have higher stats the more playthroughs you have completed with this save.

– Makes enemies have higher stats the more playthroughs you have completed with this save. Well-Equipped Enemies – Some enemies will have artifacts equipped.

– Some enemies will have artifacts equipped. Enemy Scramble – Mix things up and never know who you’re facing next by randomizing enemy squad positions every mission.

– Mix things up and never know who you’re facing next by randomizing enemy squad positions every mission. Enemy Specialist – Each enemy gains the Specialist trait that gives them unique abilities when certain conditions are met.

– Each enemy gains the Specialist trait that gives them unique abilities when certain conditions are met. Stalwart Enemies – Make enemy squads less resistant to morale damage and less likely to surrender.

– Make enemy squads less resistant to morale damage and less likely to surrender. Elite Enemy Leaders – Makes enemy leaders stronger the more units they have alive in their squad.

– Makes enemy leaders stronger the more units they have alive in their squad. Inexperienced Recruits – Units will take so much longer to level up.

– Units will take so much longer to level up. Dawn of the Risen – Makes enemies more proficient with Necromancy.

– Makes enemies more proficient with Necromancy. Fresh Start – Enabling Fresh Start will make you enter New Game+ with no units or items from the previous run.

– Enabling Fresh Start will make you enter New Game+ with no units or items from the previous run. Head Start – Skip the introductory chapters and start your New Game+ journey at Chapter 4.

– Skip the introductory chapters and start your New Game+ journey at Chapter 4. Heroes’ Memory – Previous decisions in your older save will affect certain properties of heroes as they join your army in the new save.

– Previous decisions in your older save will affect certain properties of heroes as they join your army in the new save. Doppelgangers – Allows duplicates of Heroes when you don’t lose them or they carry over and they rejoin your army in the New Game + story.

– Allows duplicates of Heroes when you don’t lose them or they carry over and they rejoin your army in the New Game + story. Early Powers – All powers are unlocked from the start of the game when enabled.

– All powers are unlocked from the start of the game when enabled. Veteran Troops – Your non-unique, non-story units that have survived multiple playthroughs will have positive stat modifiers

What Gets Retained in New Game +?

Unless Fresh Start is turned on, players get to keep all of their units, including story characters, as well as their equipment and all items, unto their New Game+ save. The game also tracks how many times you’ve completed the game which affects some enemy and player stats depending on whether or not Veteran Troops and Veteran Enemies are enabled. The game also remembers certain decisions made during the campaign that affects character traits that may carry over if Heroes’ Memory is enabled.

Is Symphony of War Legends DLC worth it?

It’s again very good to see this kind of freedom when it comes to your succeeding runs every time you complete the game. It makes the game much more replayable, gives you more reasons to have another run, and overall is worth the $9.99 cost of the game’s DLC. This is just one component of the DLC as Legends also adds new story chapters, new unit classes, and new artifacts, adding a ton of new content to Symphony of War on top of New Game +. Isn’t that sweet?

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga is currently out only on PC through Steam. The game’s first DLC, Legends, is out now.