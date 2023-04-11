Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Syracuse basketball center Jesse Edwards has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to a Monday article from Syracuse.com.

Edwards has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Edwards, a former three-star recruit out of IMG Academy, committed to the Orange over an offer from Georgia Tech in 2019, according to 247Sports. He has four recorded seasons with Syracuse, moving up from a bench role during his first two years to consistent starting spots in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

He averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game for a Syracuse team that went 17-15 overall and 10-10 against conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. Jesse Edwards notched a double-double when the Orange fell to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball tournament, scoring 12 points and bringing down 10 rebounds in the 77-74 loss in Greensboro Coliseum.

“First of all, I think outside of the fact that all of the ones that we came really close and we just couldn’t finish it, outside of the fact that that’s the toughest feeling we had all season, every one of those hurt,” Jesse Edwards said. “We went home, and we came back and we played our own game, and we fought back every game. We got a couple really good ones, but it doesn’t mean that these don’t really sting a lot.

“Yeah, it’s a testament to the team, to how we fight. But yeah, it definitely hurts.”

Former Notre Dame guard J.J. Starling committed to play for Syracuse basketball last month. He averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Fighting Irish last season, peaking at 23 points against Bowling Green State in November, according to Basketball Reference.

“I felt like it was a great fit for me,” J.J. Starling said, via ESPN. “The coaching staff are people I know I can put my trust in to handle and manage my career the right way.”