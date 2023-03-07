Historically one of the better basketball conferences in the nation, the ACC has plenty of valid contenders for the conference tournament crown by the end of the week. Without further ado, let’s check out our college basketball odds series where our ACC Tournament prediction and pick will be revealed.

Capturing a conference tournament championship is an entirely different beast, as it takes a team to be playing their best basketball at the most opportunistic of times. Alas, with five teams all within one game of one another in the conference standings, this ACC race is wide open!

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ACC Tournament Odds: 2023 ACC Odds

Duke: +260

Miami: +360

Virginia: +360

Clemson: +650

Why Duke Could Win the ACC

The Blue Devils may be the hottest team entering the conference tournament this week, as Duke has managed to reel off six straight games. Many college basketball fanatics were eager to see how the legendary Duke Blue Devils basketball program would respond this year after Coach K finally called it quits and handed the head-coaching position to the young and spry first-year man in Jon Scheyer, but so far so good. On the surface, Duke doesn’t seem as dominant as some stellar rosters that they have had in the past, but this is a dangerous squad nonetheless.

While it was youth and inexperience that plagued the Blue Devils at the start of the season, the have matured nicely en route to boasting a stout defense as well. Led by leading scorer in center Kyle Filipowski and also 23rd in the nation when it comes to rebounds per game, this is a bunch that can dominate the paint and forces the opposition to lick their wounds.

Why Miami Could Win the ACC

Although the regular season champs of the ACC aren’t the favorites to take home the conference tournament crown, the second-best odds among its league members is nothing to scoff at. Scheduled to take on the winner of #8 Syracuse vs #9 Wake Forest on Thursday, the Hurricanes come into this week after losing only once in their previous nine games as they also were able to down the 25th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers at home in their most recent contest.

Whether it is guard Isaiah Wong filling up the stat sheet or fellow backcourt teammate and Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack giving opposing defenses migraines, this electric duo are pure scorers that combined for more than 30 points per game each time out on the floor. In fact, the Hurricanes have four players that are averaging double-digits in points this season and have tremendous balance throughout their starting lineup and bench.

Why Virginia Could Win the ACC

Virginia does happen to have one of the top floor generals in the entire nation in senior Kihei Clark calling Charlottesville home, and he should be extremely difficult for opposing teams to slow down. With 11.1 points per game which also includes an impressive 5.7 assists per outing as well, there is no doubt that one of the top players in the conference happens to don the navy blue and orange. At this point of the season with postseason play on the horizon, the schools that make the deepest runs often have an extreme amount of skill and experience at the guard position.

Not to mention, Virginia could win this tournament by having an easier road than most en route to the championship game on Saturday. Since the Cavaliers would not have to play two teams in Pitt and Miami that gave them trouble throughout the season until the final game of the tournament, the Cavaliers could reel off some wins in the first couple of days before they are truly tested.

Why Clemson Could Win the ACC

Last and certainly not least, the three-seeded Clemson Tigers might have the worst odds on this list, but they surely have what it takes to make a run at this conference title. For starters, no one believed that Clemson was going to be this legit at the start of the year, as the Tigers have won 22 games and finished only one game behind the conference’s top spot during the regular season. Entering play with their highest seed in the ACC Tournament since 2008, be on the lookout for Clemson to prove their doubters wrong this week.

Nabbed as the 11th-best team in the ACC during the preseason, Clemson uses a 37% from beyond the arc to their advantage as they can get scalding hot from deep in the blink of an eye. While their calling card is also a pretty solid defensive effort on that end of the floor, Clemson’s path to victory in each game they play will be to continue to convert from the charity stripe as they boast the top free-throw percentage in the conference at 79% as a whole.

Final ACC Tournament Odds Prediction & Pick

Although Duke has the best odds to win the ACC Conference Tournament, it would be wise to put your faith on the Virginia Cavaliers to suffocate their opponents defensively and to hit some timely shots down the stretch en route to their automatic championship bid to March Madness.

Final ACC Tournament Odds Prediction & Pick: Virginia +360