Team physicians transported Syracuse football defensive back Jayden Bellamy to a local hospital on Thursday. The news broke out during their ACC clash against Virginia Tech football.

Jayden Bellamy left the game just before halftime. Syracuse football trailed by a wide margin 30-3 after the game's first 30 minutes. The ESPN broadcast mentioned Jayden's situation and his parents Jay and Randi leaving the stadium to attend to him.

Syracuse football hasn't given any specifics on Jayden Bellamy's health issue, per Syracuse.com's Brent Axe (via The Spun's Matt Hladik).

ESPN broadcast says Jayden Bellamy has been taken to a local hospital. His parents were pulled out of the stands. No comment from SU on what the issue is. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) October 27, 2023

Jayden Bellamy is a redshirt freshman who transferred from Notre Dame football prior to the 2023 NCAA season. Bellamy did not take the field for Notre Dame last year. He received offers from Penn State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, and Louisville prior to signing with Syracuse football.

Football runs in Jayden Bellamy's blood. His dad Jay Bellamy was a safety who played for the Seattle Seahawks from 1994 to 2000. He spent the final seven seasons of his 14-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints from 2001 to 2007.

Syracuse football are in danger of losing their fourth consecutive game. They have been in a funk after starting the season with an impressive 4-0 win-loss record. Their last victory was against Army football in Week 4.

Syracuse football has played poorly on both sides of the ball in their last three outings. They have lost by an average of almost 30 points while scoring just eight points per game. Their worst loss to date was a 41-3 thrashing against No. 4 Florida State two weeks ago.

Losing a promising defensive back such as Jayden Bellamy during their recent funk doesn't help matters one bit.

Here's wishing Jayden Bellamy a speedy recovery.