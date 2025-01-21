ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Syracuse and Clemson. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Clemson prediction and pick.

The Clemson Tigers (15-4) host the Syracuse Orange (9-9) on Wednesday, January 23, 2025, at Littlejohn Coliseum in a pivotal ACC matchup. Clemson comes off a thrilling 78-75 overtime win against Pittsburgh, led by Chase Hunter’s 20-point performance. The Tigers will look to maintain their strong home form and continue their climb in the ACC standings. Syracuse, meanwhile, aims to continue their momentum after a 77-69 victory against Notre Dame. The Orange rely on their zone defense and balanced scoring attack to disrupt opponents. This game promises to be a tightly contested battle with significant conference implications.

Here are the Syracuse-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Clemson Odds

Syracuse: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +920

Clemson: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACCN

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Thanks to their 2-3 zone defense and rebounding dominance, Syracuse has the tools to beat Clemson on Wednesday. The Orange’s zone, a hallmark of their program, has stifled opponents all season, limiting teams to poor shooting performances by forcing contested shots and clogging passing lanes. Clemson relies heavily on three-point shooting, as seen in their recent win over Pitt (14-of-27 from deep), but Syracuse’s length and defensive rotations will make it difficult for the Tigers to find open looks. Additionally, Syracuse averages 34.4 rebounds per game, ranking third in the ACC, which could neutralize Clemson’s second-chance opportunities.

Offensively, Syracuse is led by J.J. Starling, who has been on fire, averaging 18.5 points per game. His ability to score in transition and attack the rim will be critical against Clemson’s defense. The Orange also boasts balanced scoring, with multiple players capable of contributing double figures. Lampkin Jr.’s ability to collect a double-double on any given night provides an interior presence that complements their perimeter attack. With their defensive discipline and rebounding edge, Syracuse is well-equipped to disrupt Clemson’s rhythm and secure a key ACC road victory in a tightly contested matchup.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Clemson Tigers have a strong case to defeat the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday, thanks to their balanced offense and home-court advantage at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson boasts an impressive +10.5 scoring margin this season, averaging 77.2 points per game while holding opponents to just 66.7 points. Chase Hunter, the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, has been efficient all year, shooting 49.8% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc. Complementing him is Ian Schieffelin, who provides dominance on the boards with 10.1 rebounds per game, giving Clemson a clear edge in second-chance opportunities.

Additionally, Clemson’s ability to take care of the ball and force turnovers will be crucial against Syracuse’s zone defense. The Tigers average just 10.8 turnovers per game while forcing opponents into 13.7, resulting in a +2.9 turnover margin. This efficiency, paired with their strong three-point shooting (38.9%), makes them well-equipped to exploit gaps in Syracuse’s defense. With a stellar 9-1 home record and a deep roster that includes Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery, Clemson has the depth and execution to outlast Syracuse in what should be a competitive ACC matchup. Expect the Tigers to use their discipline and home-court energy to secure a crucial conference win.

Final Syracuse-Clemson Prediction & Pick

The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) will face the Clemson Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) on Wednesday in a pivotal ACC conference matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game presents a significant challenge for Syracuse, as Clemson has been dominant at home with a 10-1 record and boasts impressive defensive statistics. Clemson's strength lies in their defensive prowess, ranking fourth in the ACC by allowing just 66.7 points per game and holding opponents to a mere 43.0% shooting. Chase Hunter leads the Tigers' offensive attack, averaging 17.6 points and shooting an impressive 45.5% from beyond the arc. The Tigers have been particularly strong in their last 10 games, going 7-3 and averaging 76.2 points per game while maintaining a robust defensive performance.

Syracuse enters the game with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, averaging 73.2 points and 33.5 rebounds. J.J. Starling has been a bright spot, contributing 18.5 points per game. However, the Orange have struggled in close games, with a 3-5 record in contests decided by 10 or more points. Statistical trends heavily favor Clemson: they shoot 46.2% from the field compared to Syracuse's opponent's shooting percentage of 45.3%. The Tigers' home-court advantage and defensive efficiency suggest they will control the game's tempo. The Tigers' defensive strength and home-court advantage will be the decisive factors in what should be a competitive ACC contest as Clemson covers the lofty spread at home on Wednesday night.

Final Syracuse-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -15.5 (-110), Under 143.5 (-110)