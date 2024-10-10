ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Syracuse NC State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Syracuse NC State.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack have endured a very difficult 2024 season. Coach Dave Doeren has had a productive tenure in Raleigh, but his run as the Wolfpack's coach has definitely included some rocky and jarring sequences. This is one of them. Starting quarterback Grayson McCall has been knocked out for several weeks, possibly the rest of the season (though an official, final call has not been made on that point), with a brutal injury suffered last week versus Wake Forest. CJ Bailey had to replace McCall and did a decent job, but the NC State defense — which was so good in 2023 — has regressed in 2024. That defense couldn't protect a late lead in an agonizing loss to the Demon Deacons. Waves of adversity keep pounding the NC State program this year. It makes Doeren's outlook more cloudy and puts more heat on the back of a coach who, on balance, has done a good job in Raleigh.

Doeren has gotten NC State closer to top-tier status and relevance than most of his predecessors have, but he hasn't gotten the program to the promised land. What do we mean when we say that? NC State dreams of being able to do two things more than anything else: One, reach the ACC Championship Game. The Pack have never done it, and Doeren has gotten close … but not fully finished the job. Two, NC State has never been to a top-tier bowl game. The program has been to the Peach Bowl, but it made the Peach Bowl in years before the bowl game became part of the prestigious New Year's Six. State has never reached a specific bowl in a year when that bowl was part of the sport's top group of bowl games (the Bowl Coalition, Bowl Alliance, BCS, New Year's Six, etc.). Doeren has guided State to nine-win seasons but has not been able to take those two extra steps to the program's ultimate goals. Because Doeren hasn't achieved those ultimate goals, seasons such as this one carry more weight and are more burdensome. If Doeren had reached an ACC title game or had made a New Year's Six bowl, he wouldn't be facing nearly as much pressure. This upcoming game against Syracuse will test NC State's resilience. It's a game the Wolfpack need to figure out how to win.

Here are the Syracuse-NC State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-NC State Odds

Syracuse: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -192

NC State: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle McCord keeps making clutch plays for Syracuse at quarterback. The transfer from Ohio State has been a definite upgrade for Syracuse at football's most important position. He came through last week at UNLV — a good team — and should be able to do even better against NC State, a team which is not as good as UNLV and is playing with a backup quarterback, CJ Bailey, in light of the Grayson McCall injury.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

CJ Bailey was not that bad in relief of Grayson McCall. He can lead this team and this offense. NC State's offense should not be sold short against a Syracuse team which just played a road game in Las Vegas and might suffer a measure of travel fatigue midway through the season.

Final Syracuse-NC State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Syracuse but think that a road night game in Raleigh offers far less than the level of certainty one would want in trying to make a wager. You can stay away from this game.

Final Syracuse-NC State Prediction & Pick: Syracuse -4.5