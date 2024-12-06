ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to continue our betting coverage for the packed College Basketball Saturday slate as we head to the ACC for this next rivalry tilt. The Syracuse Orange (4-3) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) as both teams try to improve their early start. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

Syracuse Basketball will open their conference play against a familiar foe in Notre Dame. After winning their first three games to open the season, the Orange have gone 1-3 over their last four and most recently fell to No. 3 Tennessee 96-70. They'll be looking to bounce back in this competitive clash on the road.

Notre Dame basketball is under .500 on the season following their latest 69-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. While they also started their season hot with four-straight wins, they've lost their last five consecutive games with four of those coming by single-digit margins. They'll hope for a much-needed win at home in this one.

Here are the Syracuse-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Notre Dame Odds

Syracuse: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Notre Dame: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Following respectable losses to Texas and Texas Tech in which Syracuse covered the spread in both games, they notched an impressive 10-point win over Cornell. However, star guard and leading scorer JJ Starling was injured in practice, ultimately missing the tilt against Tennessee. Their offense clearly struggled without his 19.8 PPG and ability to make plays when there isn't much to work with. He'll be ‘questionable' heading into this game, but his presence would truly give this Orange team their best opportunity for a win.

Expand Tweet



Syracuse ranks forty-seventh nationwide in rebounding with 40.6 per game, so their success will hinge on rebounding the ball and capitalizing on missed shots from a Notre Dame team that isn't playing particularly well from the field at the moment. Freshman Elijah Moore and Senior Lucas Taylor will be two guards that may need to step up for the Orange if Starling continues to miss an extended amount of time. Still, we like Syracuse to have the more established offense during this game.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Fighting Irish are dealing with injuries of their own and since losing Freshman guard Sir Muhammad and leading point guard Markus Burton, they've lost five consecutive games and haven't been able to finish down the stretch. Notre Dame ranks #209 in points per game (74.8) and while their defense is only allowing 71.2 PPG to opponents, they haven't been able to sustain their production through the final 10 minutes of games. Notre Dame will need someone to step up and take the reigns in scoring the ball for this offense.

Expand Tweet



Braedon Strewsberry has been very productive in his second year for the Irish and he's shooting a solid 34.7% from three and 90% from the charity stripe while playing at home. He'll need to adopt an extended role if their leading scorer in Markus Burton remains out, so expect Strewsberry to become a more willing passer as he remains aggressive and attacks the rim. Notre Dame will have their best chance to win this game if they're able to draw fouls and convert from the free-throw line.

Final Syracuse-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting matchup as both teams are likely to be playing without their leading scorers. Syracuse's JJ Starling still may have a chance to be ready to go for this contest, which would ultimately give the Orange the advantage with the way he's able to carry the scoring load for his team.

Notre Dame will have a stern home court advantage in this one, but they're just 1-5 against Syracuse during the last six meetings.While Syracuse is just 3-6 ATS over their last nine, they've managed to remain a perfect 4-0 when listed as the betting favorites.

I don't foresee Notre Dame doing anything drastically different during this game and I expect Syracuse to be the much more aggressive team in scoring the basketball. They're also a much better rebounding unit and they could certainly set the Irish back if they're able to bully them in the paint. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Syracuse Orange to come away with the win.

Final Syracuse-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Syracuse ML (+190)