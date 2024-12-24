ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Syracuse travels to San Diego to play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. Syracuse is entering the game with few opt-outs, while Washington State has been decimated with opt-outs and even lost their head coach, Jake Dickert, to Wake Forest. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Syracuse-Washington State prediction and pick.

Syracuse-Washington State Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have only played once before, in 1979 in Syracuse. Syracuse won that only matchup 52-25. This matchup features two teams trending in different directions. Syracuse is playing well and should have most of their team available, while Washington State will be fielding a completely different team with how many players have transferred and Jake Dickert leaving.

Overall Series: Syracuse leads 1-0

Here are the Syracuse-Washington State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Washington State Odds

Syracuse: -16.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -800

Washington State: -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +540

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Washington State

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse has been having a great year on offense. They are averaging 456.1 yards and 32.6 points per game. Kyle McCord has been the key behind this offense's success. He has 4,326 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 65.8% completion percentage. Out wide, the receiving corps has been very balanced. The leading receiver is Jackson Meeks out wide. Meeks has 911 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 receptions. The running and passing games have been a very good complement to McCord. LeQuint Allen has 901 yards and 14 touchdowns on 211 carries. The Syracuse offense has been great and should be able to move the ball all over the Washington State defense. The Cougars struggled on defense all year, and entering this game, the issues will only be even more magnified with how many players the Cougars are missing due to the Transfer Portal. It should be an easy matchup for the Orange on paper.

Syracuse's defense has been inconsistent this year. They are allowing 369.7 yards and 28.7 points per game. The defense will be key in this game because Washington State loves to pass the ball, even with all the missing players. They are solid against the pass but have struggled against the ground game. They allow 216 yards through the air and 153.7 yards on the ground. The Orange's defense is not playing a full Washington State offense, but they still need to step up and be a big key in this game. Syracuse's defense should overwhelm the Cougars in this matchup.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington State offense has been great this season on offense. They are averaging 440.4 yards and 36.8 points per game. John Mateer did everything for this offense since he is in the Transfer Portal. Zevi Eckhaus will be the starter for the Cougars in this game. Eckhaus has 61 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions with an 85.7% completion percentage this season, but he has been a starter at Bryant on the FCS -level, so this is not something brand new for him. The receivers were great this year, and even though some, like Kris Hutson, have transferred out, Kyle Williams is playing and was the team's leading receiver. Williams has 1,026 receiving yards and 13 passing touchdowns on 60 receptions. With Mateer and Wayshawn Parker out for this game, Leo Pulalasi will be the starting running back. He has 241 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries this year. The Washington State offense has playmakers still despite the exodus, but they have a huge challenge against the Orange in this game. They are going to struggle in this game.

The Washington State defense has struggled this season. They allow 429 yards and 28.1 points per game. They have also struggled against the ground game and the passing attack, allowing 255.3 yards through the air and 173.7 yards on the ground. The Orange offense has improved greatly this year and should move the ball and score all over the Washington State defense. The Cougars are going to get completely overwhelmed in this game on defense because they have lost too much to be able to compete against the Orange. This matchup heavily favors Syracuse and will decide the game for both teams.

Final Syracuse-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Syracuse is easily the better team in this game. Washington State has lost too much to the Transfer Portal to be able to compete in this game. They also lost their head coach to a different job, Wake Forest. Syracuse should be able to pass all over the Cougars with Kyle McCord. Expect the Orange to overwhelm and blow out Washington State in this game. They will win and cover and win the Holiday Bowl.

Final Syracuse-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Syracuse -16.5 (-112)