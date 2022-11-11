Published November 11, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Roam the land of Valeria and shape its history. Keep reading to learn more about Tactics Ogre Reborn, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date: November 11, 2022

Tactics Ogre: Reborn comes out on November 11, 2022. It is available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn gameplay

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a tile-based tactical role-playing game. Its gameplay is very similar to that of the Final Fantasy Tactics series. This isn’t surprising, as Final Fantasy Tactics is basically Tactics Ogre’s spiritual successor. Players take control of various characters and can deploy them on the battlefield. Once deployed, the player can take control of these characters, including the Main Character. To win, the player must meet the stage’s victory condition, which varies for each stage. Mostly though, it involves wiping out the enemy team. Players can lose if the Main Character dies.

The turns in the game depend on each character’s agility and weight. The player’s actions also change the turn order. When it’s a character’s turn, they can move a certain amount of steps, and can then attack their enemies. Attacks vary from melee and ranged attacks, to magic spells, to even character-specific special moves. They can also use items during their turn. The movement and actions in battles are affected by the weather, which changes whenever the player moves in the overworld. Therefore it’s important for players to take note of the in-game weather when planning their steps.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn story

Tactics Ogre: Reborn takes place in the land of Valaria. After the last king’s death, Valaria was split in three between the Bacrum-Valeria, the Gargastan Kingdom, and the Walsta people. You play as Denim Powell (although the name can be changed by the player), a member of a small Walsta resistance group. Your group is fighting against the Gargastan empire, which actively persecutes the Walsta People. When the leader of the Walsta people orders his people to commit an atrocious deed, Denim must decide if he still wants to be part of the resistance, or if he will continue on his own path.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn has up to eight different endings, which depend on the player’s choices and actions throughout the game. Your actions as Denim decides the fate of not only the land but also those around you.

If you are a Final Fantasy XIV player, you are in luck. FFXIV is currently holding a Tactics Ogre Screenshow Sweepstakes. Players have a chance to win real-life and in-game prizes. The contest ends next week, November 14, 2022. If you plan on joining the contest, make sure to send your entry before the contest ends. Both the in-game and real-life rewards are good, so there’s no harm in joining. For more details about the sweepstakes, click here. For more gaming news from us, click here.