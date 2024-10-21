The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 7 after one of the best offensive performances of the season. They scored 51 points in a win over the New Orleans Saints last week. Now, Baker Mayfield and Tampa are looking to bring that energy into a massive primetime matchup. Ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Ravens, we'll be making our Buccaneers Week 7 bold predictions.

This will be the first home game the Buccaneers have played since Hurricane Milton made landfall. The storm ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field and left destruction in its path. As their community rebuilds, the football team looks to continue a solid start to their season.

The Ravens are rolling, with four consecutive wins, and the Buccaneers have an opportunity to take hold of the NFC South lead. Will they get the job done on primetime? Let's look at our Buccaneers Week 7 predictions to find out.

Baker Mayfield accounts for 250 yards

Baker Mayfield has revived his career the past two seasons with the Buccaneers. The former top pick won the division last season and is on his way to another playoff appearance in his second season. His performance in Week 6 was one of the best of his career and he should be able to build on that against the Ravens. Mayfield will break 250 yards through the air and on the ground this week.

His 350-yard performance was marred by three interceptions against the Saints. Against a team that did not have Spencer Rattler at quarterback, they may have lost that game. Mayfield was able to respond well and hurl four touchdowns, but he needs to cut back on the turnovers. This Ravens offense will make him pay if he gives them short fields.

When Mayfield was in Cleveland, Carolina, or Los Angeles, he did not have the weapons around them that he does now. With two potential Hall of Fame wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. There is also a budding three-headed monster in the backfield with Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, and Sean Tucker. Each of these players will help Mayfield hit 250 yards for the third time this season.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each score a touchdown

In the process of that great game from Mayfield, he will hit Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for touchdowns. The wide receivers are having excellent seasons as the veterans on this offense and it will continue on Monday. Each receiver has five touchdowns already this season and is looking to add to it against a mediocre Ravens secondary.

They are tied for second in the entire league in receiving touchdowns, showing how Mayfield has distributed the ball so well this season. The Buccaneers are built through this all-time duo and it has been successful this season. If they have any chance of beating the upper echelon of NFL teams, they will need great performances from Evans and Godwin.

Buccaneers' defense racks up three sacks

Todd Bowles has dialed up plenty of blitzes with this year's Buccaneers defense and that will undoubtedly continue against the Ravens. It is risky to blitz Jackson, who can make plays with his legs better than any quarterback in NFL history. The defense will get to him a couple of times, however, as they will sack Jackson three times.

Vita Vea has been excellent at nose tackle this year and his return is key to a great Buccaneers defense. They shut out the Saints in three quarters largely because he dominated the middle and bottled up Alvin Kamara. He has the biggest test of his season with Derrick Henry running right at him. If he can bottle up Henry, that will ignite the blitz-heavy defense to get after Jackson.

The Ravens are favored by 3.5 points on the road, according to FanDuel. The game begins at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.