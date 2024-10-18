ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Check out our NFL odds series as we hand out a Ravens-Buccaneers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Ravens-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Buccaneers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +156

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

Lamar Jackson will constantly have the Ravens in position to win football games. Thanks to Jackson, Baltimore has won their last four after losing the first two games of the season. On the season, Jackson has thrown for 1,529 yards, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. His 10 touchdown passes are tied for fifth-most in the NFL. Along with that, he has been sacked just seven times, so he is extremely elusive in the pocket. If Jackson continues to play as he has been, the Ravens will win the game.

Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most yards per game on the season. Their passing defense is the main reason for that. The Buccaneers have allowed the fifth-most pass yards per game on the season. Lamar Jackson should be able to pass the ball around the field in this game and find the end zone once or twice via the pass.

Derrick Henry has been running like a madman this season. He has 704 rushing yards, and eight touchdowns this season. He averages almost six yards per carry and 117.3 yards per game. Henry moves the ball downfield and has given the Ravens 36 first downs. With Henry in the backfield, the Ravens will be able to control possession and score some points.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tampa Bay has a chance to put up some points of their own. The Ravens have allowed 275.7 yards per game, which is the second-most in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is having a good season of his own as he has passed for 1,489 yards, and 15 touchdowns. His 15 touchdown passes are the most in the NFL. Baltimore has allowed 11 total touchdown passes his season, so Baker Mayfield has a great chance to add a few more to his total.

The Buccaneers do give up a lot of pass yards, but they do a good job of keeping the opposing team out of the end zone. Tampa Bay has allowed just six touchdown passes all season. Along with that, the Buccaneers are tied for the sixth-most sacks in the NFL with 17. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and constantly make the pocket uncomfortable. Lamar Jackson is an escape artist, but the Buccaneers will be able to at least force him to make very tough throws in this game.

The Buccaneers have scored at least 30 points in their last three games. That type of scoring really helps a team win the game. When teams score at least 30 points this season, they have lost just four games. The Buccaneers have one of those losses, though. However, if they can put up another 30 points, the Buccaneers will win this game.

Final Ravens-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and I would not be shocked to see it be a higher-scoring contest. However, I do think the Ravens have a defense that is too tough for Tampa Bay. I will take the Ravens to win this game straight up.

Final Ravens-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Ravens ML (-186)