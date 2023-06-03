Manuel Margot has been one of the architects of the Tampa Bay Rays excellent play throughout the season. His all-out play in the field was on display in the second game of a doubleheader at Boston's Fenway Park when the centerfielder crashed into the left centerfield wall while attempting to track down a drive by Triston Casas.

Manuel Margot is a trooper. He's staying in the game after hitting the Green Monster wall pretty hard pic.twitter.com/KdztLCbUdm — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 3, 2023

With the Rays leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Casas launched a drive to deep left center that Margot attempted to catch just before he hit the wall. He was unable to corral the ball and he made hard contact with the wall as Masataka Yoshida scored the tying run.

Margot crumpled to the ground after the attempt, and he remained there for several minutes after the play ended. The Tampa Bay medical staff and manager Kevin Cash attended to their player, and at one point, it appeared he would have to leave the field on a gurney. However, Margot was able to get to his feet with assistance and he stayed in the game.

Margot was the third batter in the top of the fifth inning, and he appeared to wince on at least one of his swings. He eventually struck out, but he did not hold back on any of those attempts.

The Rays are attempting to gain a split in the doubleheader against the Red Sox after Boston won the opener by an 8-5 margin.

Manuel Margot had doubled and scored prior to crashing into the wall. Margot is slashing .248/.327/.341 with 2 home runs and 15 RBI.