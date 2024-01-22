Taylor Jenkins is the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. Let's get to know Taylor Jenkins' wife Chantall Lissette Jenkins.

Taylor Jenkins has played an instrumental role from the sidelines in guiding the Memphis Grizzlies as the head coach. In fact, since taking over, the Grizzlies have made three consecutive playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Semifinals appearance in 2022.

Currently Jenkins is facing a daunting task to whip the Grizzlies into a championship contender, amid the Jo Morant drama, including his season-ending injury. But while things look uncertain for the Grizzlies' future, Jenkins does have it figured out off the basketball sidelines, thanks to a loving wife and family. Let's get to know more about Taylor Jenkins' wife Chantall Lissette Jenkins.

Who is Taylor Jenkins' wife Chantall Lissette Jenkins?

Taylor Jenkins' wife is Chantall Lissette Jenkins. Given that Chantall prefers to keep her life out of the public spotlight, there's not much information about the Grizzlies coach's wife. However, Chantall attended the University of the Incarnate World, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing.

In 1999, Chantall started her career as a front-desk agent at El Caney Guest House. Two years later, she worked as a sales associate, as per Sportskeeda.

In 2003, Jenkins was employed at World Savings as a loan processor. After working there for roughly three years, Jenkins served as a loan origination specialist for the United Service Automobile Association. As of this writing, Jenkins works as a sales associate for clothing brand Banana Republic.

Chantall Lissette Jenkins' marriage with Taylor Jenkins

With the Jenkins opting to keep their life private, there's not much information about how the couple specifically met. However, the Jenkins couple did share their vows on July 27, 2013, in Travis County. While being an NBA head coach is a demanding job, the Grizzlies head coach also wants to be fully committed as a father and as a husband to Chantall and the kids, especially when he's not on the Grizzlies sidelines.

In an interview with The Athletic, Jenkins revealed “As the head coach, you wear it,” he said. “But then I just go home and try to turn it off because I know I’m going to have to be on the next morning, and I’ll be back on when my family goes to sleep at night, and I get back to work. I think that healthy boundaries go with my OCD. I want to be detail-oriented with my kids just as much as when I’m with my players.”

But while Jenkins does firmly set on boundaries, the Grizzlies coach does admit that there are times when he can't help bring his work to his wife and family.

In the same interview, Jenkins added “Are there moments inside when I’m going home about to see my wife and kids, and I’m like, ‘What the fuck are we gonna do?’ Yeah, you’re human, and we have to realistically admit those things at times. But then when I come back to work, talk to the media, talk to the team, it’s back to work. What are we gonna do? JJ’s out for three weeks. Brandon’s out for X amount of weeks, and Justise isn’t back. Fucking sucks. Well, the rest of the league goes through it. They do this too, so let’s go find a way to just win a ballgame. One day at a time. We keep our guys focused on the moment.”

Chantall Lissette Jenkins and Taylor Jenkins raising children together

Since tying the knot in 2013, the couple have raised four children together, three sons and a daughter named Alex, Jancarlos Gates, Austin, and Avery, respectively. Two of the couple's sons, Alex and Jancarlos Gates, were from Chantall's previous relationship. However, the Grizzlies coach seems to have a good relationship with the two.

In fact, according to a report by The Ringer, Taylor admits that they help him get updated about the trends of the current generation, which makes it easier for the NBA coach to make connections with his players and the people around him.

Taylor Jenkins and Chantall Lissette Jenkins' philanthropic efforts

While the Jenkins family supports the Grizzlies head coach during the NBA season, the Jenkins couple is also very active when it comes to philanthropic efforts. The couple has worked with the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis in addressing several issues of the company, including education, the military community, and single mothers.

In a report by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, the Jenkins matriarch revealed “My dad did a lot of giving back to the community on a smaller scale, not a foundation-type thing. My family was always supportive of ways to help the military community. I want to dive into the need in this area’s military community. They’re an undervalued group of people that you don’t often hear a lot about.”

The couple also worked together in the Coach Jenkins Assists for Education Program. For the couple's efforts, the program already raised $65,000 in three years to financially assist public schools in Memphis.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Taylor Jenkins' wife Chantall Lissette Jenkins.