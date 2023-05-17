Taylor Swift isn’t done re-releasing her songs. With the Taylor’s version of her 2010 album Speak Now on the way, ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner shared his solidarity for her work and poked fun at her other ex-lover in the process. In a video, Lautner ‘prayed for John’ alongside of the re-release of Dear John.

Taylor Lautner appeared on the Today show with his wife (also named Taylor) to talk about their upcoming podcast. While there, he was asked how he felt about the upcoming release of Speak Now. Taylor Swift’s third album includes not only Dear John, but also the track Back to December, a song about the break up between Swift and Lautner.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” Lautner said. “Praying for John.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lautner was almost certainly referring to John Mayer, the subject matter of Dear John. The song isn’t a forgiving take on the relationship between Mayer and Swift. The couple had a large 10 year age gap between them, a concerning age difference for the 19 year old Swift and 32 year old Mayer. The lyrics even include that: “I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress wrote you a song / You should’ve known, you should’ve known.”

Compared to Back to December, a song where Swift shoulders the blame for the brief romance, Dear John is more damning. No wonder Lautner ‘feels safe.’ But that isn’t the only time Lautner expressed the ‘pray for John’ sentiment. In a TikTok, Lautner got down on his knees in a prayer position to Dear John (Taylor’s Version). Many people laughed at the video, calling the Twilight actor ‘the one good ex.’