Taylor Lautner is warning John Mayer ahead of Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her 2010 album ‘Speak Now.’ Lautner is said to be the muse of Swift’s “Back to December” where it paints the Twilight actor in a positive light. However, “Dear John,” (which many fans believe is a reference to Swift’s relationship with John Mayer) has Lautner sending his well wishes.

“I think it’s a great album,” he told TODAY.com. “Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

Swift never confirmed that “Dear John” is about the “Gravity” singer but Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012 that the song made him feel horrible.

“Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do,” he said. “I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

Swift and Lautner, meanwhile, dated in 2009 after meeting on the set of the romantic comedy Valentine’s Day.

Swift announced earlier this month while on stage in Nashville that ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on July 7. She will also be including six previously unreleased songs.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she wrote on social media following the announcement. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

‘Speak Now’ was Swift’s third album. The project features singles such as, “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”

It was nominated for a Best Country Album Grammy, with “Mean” winning for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

‘Speak Now’ is available for pre-order.