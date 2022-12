By Tim Capurso · 1 min read

Taylor Rogers will be joining a familiar face in the Bay Area. Rogers, the twin brother of San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers, is in agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract with the club, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Rogers twins, who are identical, are set to form one of the more confusing bullpen tandems in recent memory.

More to come on this developing story.