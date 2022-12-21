By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.

Correa ended up agreeing to terms on a deal with the New York Mets. Giants fans let their frustrations out following the news. Carlos Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, revealed his behind the scenes conversation with the Giants during the fallout.

“We reached an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it,” Boras said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it. I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.”

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants President of Baseball Operations, released a statement following Carlos Correa’s departure to New York.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said, via Alex Pavlovic.

It will be interesting to see what the Giants do next. There is no denying the fact that it has been a disappointing offseason for San Francisco.