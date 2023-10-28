Taylor Swift is addressing the rumors about her sexuality. Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) was released Friday (Oct. 27) and in the prologue of her remastered album, the Grammy winner set some rumors straight about her personal life.

“I had become the target of slut shaming – the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today,” she writes in the notes of her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor's Version). “The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt.”

She continues, “It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off hanging out with guys, dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

While the news of Swift's romantic interests have been a conversation for over a decade, the pop star also has a list of high profile celebrity gal pals. Dubbed the “squad” Swift has befriended Selena Gomez, Hailee Stanfield, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, and more over the years.

She also took time in her note to thank her fans, her squad, and her allyship with the LGBTQI community despite the false allegations.

“You, who heard the wink and humor in ‘Blank Space' and maybe even empathized with the pain behind the satire,” she writes. “You, who saw the seeds of allyship and advocating for equality in ‘Welcome to New York.' You, who knew that maybe a girl who surrounds herself with female friends in adulthood is making up for a lack of them in childhood. (Not starting a tyrannical hot girl cult).”

1989 (Taylor's Version) is the fourth album that the Grammy winner has re-recorded. Reputation and her self-titled album have yet to have release dates attached to them.