Taylor Swift has addressed her romance with Travis Kelce for the first time and what the role the media has played in their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been in headlines for months but this is the first time the Midnights creator has addressed their relationship publicly. On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Swift was named TIME's Person Of The Year. In her interview, she spoke about the timeline of she and the Kansas City Chief's tight end's relationship and how she's dealt with the media's coverage of it.

Taylor Swift's Opinion On Media Coverage Of She and Travis Kelce's Relationship

It's hard for Swift to go anywhere without paparazzi photographing her every move so she knew that any sort of privacy the two had prior to her showing up at Kelce's NFL games would be gone. However, she doesn't mind and its all in supporting one another the singer says.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Swift noted that she is does not know how often she is being shown on camera and how a lot of times on social media people were complaining of making their romance a spectacle instead of focusing on the game. The singer spoke on that saying that she doesn't know how the cameras know what suite she's in but her main focus is to support #87.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Another bombshell from her TIME interview was when the two started dating. As the internet broke when Swift attended her first Chiefs game back in September, she told the publication that both of they began dating two months prior to her NFL debut.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift recalled, referencing the July episode of Kelce’s New Heights show with his brother Jason Kelce in which he told the story of him trying to give her friendship bracelet with his phone number spelled out in it. “We started hanging out right after that.”