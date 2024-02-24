Taylor Swift showed boyfriend Travis Kelce some love at her latest concert in Sydney, Australia. The megastar gave a nod to Kelce as she changed the lyrics to “Karma.”
“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sings in a fan video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).
This is not the first time that Swift has sung the alternate lyrics. When Kelce came to visit Swift in Argentina during his bye week in the NFL, she recited the line which “shocked” the athlete.
“I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me,” he said on he and his brothers podcast “New Heights.”
“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” he said. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for and yeah. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”
Travis Kelce To Support Taylor Swift Despite Being “Super Busy”
Kelce's Australia visit also included a day at the zoo in addition to attending to concert with friend Ross Travis. As the NFL player has officially entered his off-season, a source told E! that despite still being busy as the athlete has a podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce and will be producing films, it will not cut into the couple's time together.
“Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship,” the source says.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work,” the source continued.
Swift also has been doing her part and has been supporting Travis throughout the season including their big win at the Super Bowl earlier this month.