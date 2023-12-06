Taylor Swift reveals her and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline, citing that her first Chiefs game was not a hard-launch.

Hailed by TIME's Person of the Year, Taylor Swift officially breaks her silence with Travis Kelce relationship.

The Grammy-winning singer went on to praise Kelce for playfully attempting to share his phone number during a Missouri Eras Tour stop in July, calling his move “metal as hell.” Swift revealed they began hanging out shortly after the incident, enjoying a private period before making their relationship public.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Addressing their timeline, Swift confirmed they were already a couple when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September. Dismissing rumors about their first date being at the game, she emphasized their intention to avoid a high-profile introduction. Swift expressed pride in her and Kelce's public relationship. Most importantly, their mutual support and shared experiences.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Acknowledging Travis Kelce's admiration for football, Swift, who previously felt she was missing out on the sport, now considers it “awesome.” Although Kelce has spoken about Swift in various interviews, her comments to Time mark her first mention of their relationship. Recently, during a performance in Argentina, Taylor Swift modified the lyrics of ‘Karma' to “the guy on the Chiefs.”