Taylor Swift surprised fans in Buenos Aires after changing the song lyric for Karma as a tribute to Travis Kelce.

Swifties found themselves *screaming* after seeing Taylor Swift change her song lyric for Travis Kelce during her second night at Argentina Eras Tour.

After attending the Mahomes charity event, Kelce immediately flew to see Swift in Buenos Aires. Prior to his attendance at her Eras tour, the couple already spent a dinner date together. During her show, the 12-time Grammy winner seized the opportunity and tweaked her lyrics to give a nod to Kelce with the line, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” The crowd, in return, loved the hard launch.

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics to ‘Karma’ while performing at the Eras Tour with Travis Kelce in the audience: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” pic.twitter.com/yqb5eweDMy — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

The special moment wasn't just about Swift changing song lyrics. In the VIP tent, Travis Kelce blushed with surprise, and Papa Swift gave him a round of applause. It's safe to say that the whole relationship is not PR, it's Papa Swift-approved already!

🎥| Travis Kelce's reaction to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

As fans eagerly speculate on the future of this newfound connection, it's revealed that Kelce might attend Swift's upcoming show. Similar to this day where he's on his NFL bye week. However, with football commitments looming, the couple faces a scheduling challenge.

Yet, sources suggest they've strategized to maintain their connection despite the demanding schedules, hinting at detailed plans for the future.

As Swift continues her November tour, fans are left wondering about the future of this budding romance. The possibility of a holiday reunion in December/January adds to the intrigue. In fact, according to Us Weekly, Swift is more than changing song lyrics for Kelce. The two are reportedly more than just a passing celebrity fling, putting effort into building a genuine connection beyond the spotlight and football field.