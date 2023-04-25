Taylor Swift fans do not have to worry about the singer after she suffered a bloody hand gash while on her Eras Tour. Swift explained the injury on social media Monday (April 24) after she “fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change.”

She braced her fall with her hand, but the singer assured fans that she was okay. Swift thanked her fans in Houston for “3 insane shows.”

Her injury went viral on Sunday when fans noticed that she had a “chunk” missing from her hand. Many expressed concern for the Midnights creator and commended how strong she was for continuing to perform despite an injury. She only performed with the gash shortly, as she was later seen with medical tape around the area when she got back on stage.

Swift started her Eras Tour in May and has been working nonstop. The Grammy-winning artist will soon be saying hello to her Swifties in Atlanta this upcoming weekend as the singer is scheduled for three shows.

This hand gash follows the news of Swift’s other big headlining news this month as she and Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. She and the UK actor’s breakup was “not dramatic,” and it has simply “run its course,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider also told the publication that this was the reasoning as to why “[Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Last year, Swift explained how “Lavender Haze,” the opening track for Midnights, was about their romance.

“I happened on the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” she said at the time. “If you were in the lavender haze, that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful.”

Not only was Alwyn an inspiration for the track, but he has some writing credits on several of Swift’s projects throughout the years. Alwyn was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery. Alywn is credited on Folklore songs “Betty” and “Exile.” Additionally, he is credited on Evermore cuts Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and the record’s title track.