Taylor Swift, the beloved pop superstar known for her heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling, has always been candid about her personal life through her music. From her high-profile breakups to her newfound love, T-Swift has never shied away from sharing her emotions with her fans. At her recent concert in Tampa, Florida, Swift dropped some hints about her recent breakup with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn.

At the beginning of her Tampa concert, she said, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” But that was just the beginning, per TMZ.

Swift often uses a song as a transition when she goes offstage at her (typically elaborate and visual) concerts and eventually reappears with her next era of work. This transition song usually sets the tone, and fans are always eager to decipher the hidden messages behind her songs. In Tampa, Swift surprised her fans by changing “Everything Has Changed,” which she used in the previous shows of this tour, to “Holy Ground,” a song looking back wistfully on a failed relationship.

“Everything Has Changed,” a popular hit from Swift’s album “Red,” was often used as the transition song during her previous concerts, and fans saw it as a representation of her happy relationship with Joe Alwyn. The song’s lyrics speak of blossoming love and the excitement of a new relationship.

However, “Holy Ground” became her transition song instead. “Holy Ground,” also from her “Red” album, is a reflective track that looks back on a past relationship with fondness despite its end.

Fans were quick to speculate that this change in her transition could be a hint to her breakup with Alwyn. Swift and Alwyn, who had been dating since 2016, pretty much stayed out of the spotlight. As always, her fans were supportive and sent love and sympathy her way.