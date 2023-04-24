A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Are Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso dating? It’s a question that has set social media ablaze as rumors of the two superstars of their respective worlds started to gain traction. Even NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was shocked when he got told to his face about the dating rumors of the “All Too Well” singer and the two-time Formula 1 champion driver.

“Good for him, daaaamn. Good for her,” Bubba Wallace said of the buzz surrounding Swift and Alonso.

Bubba Wallace is all of us when we first heard the rumour about Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift – "good for him, daaaamn, good for her" 😅 pic.twitter.com/7eoPNOCGie — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) April 23, 2023

It is at this point that we have to remind everyone that there is not a single conclusive evidence pointing to the fact that Swift and Alonso are dating, but rumors are, a lot of times, good enough for the internet to roll with. The rumors can also be partly attributed to Alonso and long-time girlfriend Andrea Schlager calling it quits. Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn also recently broke up. The timing can’t be any better for anyone who wanted to ignite a dating rumor between the two heavyweight celebrities.

Bubba Wallace isn’t the only NASCAR driver to have a say about this Swift-Alonso talk. Just as interested in it is RFK Racing driver

Brad Keselowski — a grown man who just admitted that he read a story about the rumors.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yes I clicked this to my everlasting shame 🫣 https://t.co/L4WKrcecdH — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 21, 2023

If Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso are indeed dating, we hope that he doesn’t run the red while looking over at her. (See what I did there?! SEE WHAT I DID THERE?!)

Bubb Wallace just finished 28th at Talladega on Sunday during the 2023 running of the Geico 500. So far in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Wallace has two top 10s and a top 5 in nine total starts.