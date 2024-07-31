Bill Maher is not a fan of the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and thinks they will break up.

During an interview with the Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch on his Club Random podcast, Maher spoke about the relationship. He seems to believe that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will dump the “tacky” Swift.

“I'm sure she's a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player… I just felt like 35 [years old] was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend's a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!'” Bill Maher said of Swift and Kelce. “Right! I mean, come on.”

He then made his bold proclamation. Maher compared Travis Kelce breaking up with Taylor Swift to the Gatorade shower after winning the Super Bowl.

“He's gonna dump her, though, you know that,” Maher predicted. “With her, it's like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you're gonna get dumped. You just don't know when.”

The Hawk Tuah Girl pointed out, “If he does that, can you imagine the next album we're gonna get off that? It won't be f**k John Mayer no more, it will be f**k Travis,” she said.

Both of them then discussed how “tacky” it is that Swift still sings about her ex-boyfriends. Hopefully, Kelce won't join her “long list of ex-lovers.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Kelce and Swift have been dating. Speculation began after Swift appeared at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears (which they won 41-10).

Throughout the rest of the NFL season, Swift attended a dozen more games, bringing her total up to 13. She attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Fransisco 49ers.

The Chiefs won 25-22. This was their second win against the 49ers in recent Super Bowl history. They previously beat the 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 by a score of 31-20.

The Eras Tour

Currently, Kelce is back with the Chiefs for their training camp. The Chiefs will open their 2024 preseason on August 10 with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will begin the regular season on September 5 with a primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, Swift is closing out the European leg of the Eras Tour. Swift just played her final date in Germany on July 28 and will head to Warsaw, Poland, for shows on August 1-3.

After that, Swift will head to Vienna, Austria, for three shows from August 8-10 before going to Wembley Stadium in London, England. She will play five final shows at Wembley Stadium before taking a break until October 18.

Swift has 18 shows left in North America on the Eras Tour. Nine shows will occur in the United States before she plays the final nine shows in Canada.

The Eras Tour will conclude on December 8 after 152 shows. It began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. After spending most of 2023 touring North America, Swift has spent most of her time in Europe in 2024.